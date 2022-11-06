1987

Hollywood Shuffle

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 19th, 1987

Studio

Samuel Goldwyn Films

Aspiring actor and hot-dog stand employee Bobby Taylor catches the ire of his grandmother for auditioning for a role in the regrettably titled exploitation film "Jivetime Jimmy's Revenge." When Tinseltown Studios casts Taylor in the title role, he has a series of conflicted dreams satirizing African-American stereotypes in Hollywood, and must reconcile his career goals with his desire to remain a positive role model for his little brother.

Cast

Robert TownsendBobby Taylor
Craigus R. JohnsonStevie Taylor
Helen MartinBobby's Grandmother
Starletta DuPoisBobby's Mother
Keenen Ivory WayansDonald
Anne-Marie JohnsonLydia

