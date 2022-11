Not Available

Another entry in the fine Hollywood Singing and Dancing series, this edition showcases the greatest rock 'n' roll films of the last half-century, from the musical Grease to the biopic The Doors to the rock doc Gimme Shelter. Thrill to favorite showstopping moments from some of the most wildly entertaining films ever to emerge from the Hollywood dream factory, featuring the likes of the Beatles, John Travolta, Johnny Depp and the Divine Miss M.