2008

Narrated by the legendary Shirley Jones, this installment of the Hollywood Singing and Dancing series shines a light on the musicals of the 1970s, a time when the very look of the genre was changing. Highlights include clips from squeaky-clean family fare such as Fiddler on the Roof, as well as more envelope-pushing options like Cabaret, Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Tommy, Jesus Christ Superstar and Hair.