Hollywood Sins

Hollywood. Tinseltown. Sin City. A town that's built its reputation on money, power and sex. A typical talent agent, Simon Teller is no different that the rest of the Hollywood elite. He'll do anything to seal a deal. And he and his starlet fiancee, Lacy Lloyd, like to push the envelope of their sexual boundaries. They get off by video-taping their erotic indiscretions with other men and women and watching them together. But eventually Simon picks the wrong woman to fool around with. When Donna, the sultry conniving wife of the agency's CEO, seduces and then black-mails him, he'll have to summon more than the usual tricks to land on his feet.