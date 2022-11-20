Hollywood Speaks Up

Not Available

A documentary concerning the views of those in the movie industry, pertaining to the subject of 9/11. This film should be viewed as a whole body of work, as it is NOT about the life, career or credibility of any one particular Hollywood Celebrity. Celebrities do have the right to freedom of speech and are free to verbally express their own opinion. If I wanted respectability, I would have made a boring film about the dozen or so academically accredited scientists who have actually tested the World Trade Center dust and found unexploded military grade nano-thermite. This film is about Hollywood’s﻿ GUT FEELING that something is just not right, and the dozens of unanswered questions they have.