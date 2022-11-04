1951

Hollywood Story

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1951

Studio

Universal International Pictures

A producer takes over a small film studio and - sensing that it'll be a good movie- begins investigating an old murder of a silent film star shot in his office years ago. He finds that his life is threatened as he digs deeper into the mystery.

Cast

Julie AdamsSally Rousseau / Amanda Rousseau (as Julia Adams)
Richard EganPolice Lt. Bud Lennox
Henry HullPhilip Ferrara / Vincent St. Clair
Fred ClarkSam Collyer
Jim BackusMitch Davis
Houseley StevensonJohn Miller, Studio Guard

