Not Available

Hollywood: Style Center of the World

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This short promotes the premise that movies often create a demand for the fashions seen in them. It starts with a vignette in rural America. A mother and daughter go to town to buy a new dress. In the dress shop window is a designer dress worn by Joan Crawford in a recent movie. We then go to Hollywood and visit Adrian, MGM's chief of costume design, and see how multiple copies of a single clothing pattern are produced. The film ends with short segments of several MGM features.

Cast

Ann MorrissMary
Naomi ChildersMary's Mother
George LesseyMary's Father
May McAvoySaleslady
AdrianHimself
Judy GarlandHerself

View Full Cast >

Images