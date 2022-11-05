Hollywood: Style Center of the World

This short promotes the premise that movies often create a demand for the fashions seen in them. It starts with a vignette in rural America. A mother and daughter go to town to buy a new dress. In the dress shop window is a designer dress worn by Joan Crawford in a recent movie. We then go to Hollywood and visit Adrian, MGM's chief of costume design, and see how multiple copies of a single clothing pattern are produced. The film ends with short segments of several MGM features.
|Ann Morriss
|Mary
|Naomi Childers
|Mary's Mother
|George Lessey
|Mary's Father
|May McAvoy
|Saleslady
|Adrian
|Himself
|Judy Garland
|Herself
View Full Cast >