Hollywood Talkies

Over 70 years ago, a group of young Spanish actors left for America with the dream of becoming stars. Sound cinema was in its beginnings and the Hollywood studios started to produce Spanish versions of their films. Through the landscapes of yesterday in the Los Angeles of today, the profoundly alive presence of those who are long gone is revealed. The tale of a journey to nowhere on a road with no return. Ghostly remnants of a story that fades away into a world of shadows and oblivion.