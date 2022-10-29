Not Available

Hollywood Tours opens up at Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles, where Billynair Cruz (Tony Malo) and former inmate ( Jake D. ) played by Chris Bruns are locked up. Malo and Jake D. plan a escape from Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles, Malo and Jake are on now on the run, fugitives of the law, Malo and Jake D. are now in Hollywood both have hijack a Hollywood Tour Bus, Driver (Rodney) played by David Harwell begin to have enough of the plight, Rodney tries to save his passengers from death. The Seven Tourist. Zack ,Kelly, Moe and his girl friend Ashira, the two brothers Beto, Efren and their father Joe are tourists visiting Hollywood, California. After signing up for a Tour Guide of Hollywood the seven tourist are now part of a hijacking.