Hollywood Vampires - Rock in Rio 2015

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Setlist: The Last Vampire, Raise the Dead, My Generation (The Who cover), I Got a Line on You (Spirit cover), Cold Turkey (John Lennon cover), Five to One / Break On Through (to the Other Side) (The Doors cover), Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience cover), 7 and 7 Is (Love cover), Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin cover) (with Lizzy Hale), Jeepster (T. Rex cover), I'm a Boy (The Who cover) (with Zak Starkey), School's Out / Another Brick in the Wall Part 2 (with Andreas Kisser) (with Zak Starkey) (Songs from:… more ), Billion Dollar Babies (Alice Cooper cover) (with Zak Starkey), Train Kept A-Rollin' (Tiny Bradshaw cover) (with Zak Starkey) Brown Sugar (The Rolling Stones cover) (with Zak Starkey)

Cast

Alice CooperVocals
Joe PerryGuitars
Duff McKaganBass
Matt SorumDrums
Lzzy HaleVocals
Andreas KisserGuitars

