Not Available

A documentary shot in and around the Holme Valley about the wild and tragedy. The film was shot in one day and edited the next. Beginning with an angelic white bike we soon spot a mast in the sky standing on top of a mountain. We journey towards it as the day reaches dusk, the town gets more dispersed. Reaching the mast - we're overpowered and rushed by a car and a bus, ending with the same bike, then revealed to me a memorial for a cyclist, struck now by traffic.