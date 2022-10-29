Holocaust Cannibal

Not Available

Nearing the end of WW2, Nazis realize that they will lose. A handful of them board a plane bound for Argentina, where they plan to live in hiding. During the flight lightning hits the plane and the SS parachute onto an island populated by savages. Atrocities await. Notorious director Bill Zebub has often ridiculed fascism, but he never actually targeted Nazis. This is the first movie in which he outright makes fun of them. He never thought that it was necessary to point out the obvious, but this particular story is fertile ground for new parody.