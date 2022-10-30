Holocaust: Out of Mind? (Holocaust Light - Gibt Es Nicht!)

Not Available

As a twelve-year-old, Sara Atzmon survived the Ghetto, forced-labour and the concentration camp at Bergen Belsen. Almost 70 years later she returns with her granddaughter to visit the places where she suffered. Here she meets teenagers who know nothing of the Holocaust, and adults tired of hearing about Nazi warcrimes and their victims' stories. "No, I don't hate anybody, I just want people to look me in the eye, like they do others", she explains in an interview. In this moving film-documentary, director Ilona Rothin not only tells the incredible story of Sara Atzmon's survival, but also opens a window on how Germans and Israelis of today relate to it.