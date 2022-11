Not Available

Profiles two elderly Holocaust survivors in Florida who recently formed their own Klezmer band. Reuwen "Ruby" Sosnowicz born in Warsaw Poland is a Holocaust Survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto. Saul Dreier born in Krakov Poland, is a Holocaust Survivor who worked in one of Schindler's factory. Together they formed the HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR BAND in 2014. Chane Rose Sosnowicz, the daughter of Ruby, sings with the HSB. Other guest stars and musicians occasionally also adds to the line-up.