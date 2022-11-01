Not Available

Holy Daddy

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showbox

Won-Tak's dad, an old-time con-man, was suddenly killed during a freak accident in the prison, just one day before his release. Having waited for so many years to be reconciled with his dad and to start a new life together, Won-Tak felt betrayed and vowed to ruin his own life and bring shame to his parents. However, unknown to him, Wong-Tak's dad has managed to strike a bargain with an angel to return to the living world as Won-Tak's new bestfriend...

Cast

Lee Min-wooKang Won-Tak
HahaDong-hoon Ha
Ahn Gil-kangAngel
Jo Dal-hwanChoon-Man
Kim Sang-JoongJang Suk-Jo
Lee Han-WiKalnal

