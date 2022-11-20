Holy Ghost

Not Available

Can the Holy Spirit direct a movie? In this fast-paced documentary from the director of the popular films Finger of God, Furious Love, and Father of Lights, Darren Wilson sets out to make a movie that is completely led by the Holy Spirit. No plan, no script, no safety net--just go wherever he feels the Spirit leading him to try and discover the adventure God has for him. Whether it's the riches of Monte Carlo, a heavy metal concert, or the oldest city in the world, the result is a film that not only challenges and excites, but also reveals a God who is far more alive and active than you ever imagined.