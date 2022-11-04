Not Available

Not All Who Wander Are Lost In Holy Ghost Reborn, the sequel to the popular and controversial Holy Ghost, Director Darren Wilson continues his journey around the world in his quest to make a movie that is completely led by the Holy Spirit. Although the scope of the film is indeed huge, with Darren filming in the middle of a massive protest in Rome, with a witch doctor in Africa, with prostitutes and the homeless in Brazil, amidst the ancient ruins of Greece, and even with a group of Navy SEALs, Holy Ghost Reborn is ultimately a film about one man's search for the Spirit of God. It is a Spirit that created the Universe, but ultimately desires to reveal the truth of Jesus to all of us, individually. Darren searches for an invisible God, and finds a tangible friend who relentlessly pursues us all. - Daren Wilson