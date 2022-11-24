Not Available

Holy Hell is the over-the-top, outrageous, sexually-deviant, blood-drenched story of Father Augustus Bane: a priest pushed too far who begins praying to a revolver and hunting down the gangsters who killed his parishioners. In the vein of recent alternative horror/comedies like "Machete" and "Hobo with a Shotgun", HOLY HELL is a modern take on 60's and 70's B-Movie and Exploitation film tropes. The goal of this feature length movie is to break through every limit set by film, taste and reasonable societal behavior: all with anarchic glee.