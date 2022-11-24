Not Available

Holy Krap in a short movie and talks about the world, starting from the mechanisms of removal of human beings. We hide like dust under the carpet all that we destroy and abuse, cloaking our indifference and opportunism with an aura of holiness and beauty. We do not recognize death, abuse, violence, and banality, but we are obsessed with form. From the environment to human rights, from technology to art, no area is excluded. Everything is functional to egocentricity and idolatry, even in the face of the prospect of self-destruction. Without perspectives and without solutions, we are part of a holy excrement.