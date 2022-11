Not Available

A woman with a talent for science finds her life drastically altered after her powerful father dies in this drama set in 17th-century Mexico. A novice at a Spanish mission, Maria (Tere Lopez-Tarin) studies botany and astronomy. But when her father, a Spanish duke, kills himself, the mission friars take away her books and force her to perform menial labor. As Maria takes steps to make her life her own, the monks do everything they can to stop her.