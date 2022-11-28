Holy Memorabilia Batman!

Not Available

The world of Batman memorabilia is rich and extensive, encompassing both the toys and action figures released during the show's original run, those manufactured in the decades after, original props and items from conventions and fan events. Collector Ralph Garman takes Adam West on a tour of his personal "cave" of collectibles, while Kevin Silva displays his official certification from the Guinness Book of World Records as the owner of the world's largest collection of Batman memorabilia. Also interviewed is Mark Racop, who custom-builds Batmobiles according to the show's original design. (Blu-ray.com)