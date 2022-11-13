Holy Money

Not Available

Anthony's family runs a small Italian restaurant in London. When his childhood friend, Dario, dies in a suspicious accident, Anthony inherits a vineyard in Sant'Angelo, the village his parents came from in Italy. Surprised by the large sum of money offered to him by a curious Italian "Master of Wine" for the land he just inherited, and considering the mysterious circumstances surrounding Dario's death, Anthony decides to drive down to Sant'Angelo. Anthony soon feels he's in the middle of something he doesn't understand and wants to leave, but... He gets tangled up in "Love's" web and suddenly finds himself the target of a crazy manhunt.