In this eye-popping, spiritually rollicking film, queer femme dominatrix Trinity huffs a magic aerosol can and develops the ability to speak to the dead. Trinity’s submissive partner, Baby, is by her side as she journeys in and out of reality on this wild ride of John Waters–style queer spirituality and alternative sexuality. Absurdity, kink, and camp abound in this film filled with the cream of Chicago’s queer artist community, including the infamous Imp Queen.