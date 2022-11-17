Not Available

A fragility of plants and a strength of the river. The return of the son and the death of the father. The son’s journey to see the father and the memory of two women. A 70-year-old man taken care of by his wife is about to die due to his illness. On his last day, his runaway son comes back to him. A college student, their grandchild, who decides to visit his building contractor father. They have not met each other in a long while since the father is no longer a part of the family. Winner of Vichitmatra Award from 23rd Thai short film & video festival