Recorded in 2003, this concert performance from Hombres G perfectly illustrates how big they have become. With an audience of over 20,000 fans present for this performance alone, the Latin stars have truly scaled the heights of success. Also included is a behind-the-scenes style documentary, which focuses on their 2002 tour. Tracks include "Te Necesito," "Voy a Pasarmelo Bien," "No Te Escaparas," and many others.