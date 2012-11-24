2012

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 24th, 2012

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

8-year-old Finn who is terrified to learn his family is relocating from sunny California to Maine in the scariest house he has ever seen! Convinced that his new house is haunted, Finn sets up a series of elaborate traps to catch the “ghost” in action. Left home alone with his sister while their parents are stranded across town, Finn’s traps catch a new target – a group of thieves who have targeted Finn’s house.

Cast

Christian MartynFinn Baxter
Ellie HarvieCatherine Baxter
Peter DaCunhaMason
Doug MurrayCurtis Baxter
Malcolm McDowellSinclair
Eddie SteeplesMr. Hughes

