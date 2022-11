Not Available

One sluggish Sunday, Pien is urged by her mother to go and play hide-and-seek with her two younger half-brothers. They accidentally discover a family hiding in the deserted industrial zone: refugees. Perplexed, the teen girl tries to think how she can help. Due to soft noises of shootings, echoes almost, the terrain suddenly seems a war zone. Meanwhile, Pien and the charming son are slowly enchanted by each other.