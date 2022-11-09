Home ~Departure of the Bride~

Not Available

"Sada Masashi Drama Special Furusato ~Musume no Tabidachi~ " is a human drama about "family" based on the theme of singer songwriter Sada Masashi's song "Kakashi" (Scarecrow), a song about a family's love towards a daughter who lives alone in the city far away from home. The drama, in which Horikita Maki plays the role of Saeki Chizuru, the second daughter, who goes to Tokyo despite her father's objection, to pursue her dream of becoming a photographer, and through Tora-san and his family, depicts the importance of family. Sada Masashi makes a cameo appearance as an employee of a bookstore.