Home Front – Three soldiers become unlikely friends after falling into enemy hands in this emotional drama that takes a very different look at war. One by one, Pvt. Aaron Phillips, Lt. Steven Hill, and Sgt. Bryan Monroe are taken hostage. Strangers to one another, each man has his own story and different levels of military experience. While Pvt. Phillips is on his first tour of duty, Lt. Hill has returned to active duty from the reserves, and Sgt. Monroe is on his fourth and final tour. Trapped in a small and dank prison cell, the soldiers swap stories of their last memories of home, but time is running out, and all of their lives are hanging in the balance.