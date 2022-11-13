Home Front - Facing Australia’s Climate Emergency

Not Available

A powerful and eye-opening analysis that presents some of Australia’s leading security, defence and political experts who all warn us that climate change is ‘a catalyst for conflict’ and a ‘threat multiplier’ as it fuels instability in the world’s most vulnerable regions. The global scientific community has reached broad consensus on climate change – but its social consequences, and how we will deal with them, highlight our failure of imagination. HOME FRONT explores how climate change is inexorably linked to our national and regional security, and how the relationship between climate disruption and conflict will be the predominant force shaping the social, political, and economic world of the 21st century.