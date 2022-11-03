Home in My Heart

Not Available

Gun and Wai are two young ladies who grow up in a church during wartime. One day, an army passes by the church near the border, and the two young ladies volunteer to take them to the base of the hostile force. On the way there, they witness the hardship and cruelty that the war has brought to their peaceful, holy-land. The war has also given them a better vision of love and understanding of humanity. The war is now over, and they must decide whether to leave the church for new found love or stay living alone.