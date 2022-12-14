Not Available

Home Invasion

  • Thriller

Studio

ARO Entertainment

Terror arrives at the one place we all feel safest in this taut psychological thriller starring Natasha Henstridge, Jason Patric and Scott Adkins. When a wealthy woman and her stepson are targeted by a trio of expert thieves in their remote mansion, her only form of help comes from a call with a security systems specialist. But as the intruders become increasingly hostile and the connection wavers, will she trust him to be her eyes and navigate her to safety?

Cast

Jason PatricMike
Liam DickinsonJacob
Kyra ZagorskyVictoria Knox
Michael RogersAstor
Christian TessierXander
Brenda CrichlowBess

