Home Is Here

A story about Hannah (Anna Åström), a young woman who is very shy on the outside, but whose inner world is deep, exciting and vibrant. One day, Hannah notices a house that looks as if it is cut out from a hip home decorating magazine. Intrigued, she decides to break in and try to find out who owns this emotionless beautiful home equipped with high-end technology. While at first Hannah enjoys the luxury, she starts to notice on each visit that Max (Stipe Erceg), the owner of the house, is excessively obsessed with his physical possessions. He has spent a lot of time to make sure that everything external meets the society’s standards that he has forgotten himself. The things that he himself likes, the activities that make him smile, and the people who make him happy. Having realised that, Hannah starts leaving hints for Max, so as to shake him out of the the everyday emptiness and make him focus on what is important.