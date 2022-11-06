Home is Where the Hart Is

Not Available

Nurse and con artist Belle Haimes (Valri Bromfield) lives with her dull-witted husband Rex Haimes (Stephen E. Miller) in the Hart Mansion in British Columbia. There she cares for the invalid, 103 year-old Slim Hart, aka Pappy, (Joe Austin) and his wife, Minnie (Enid Saunders) who is in a coma. Waking up from a sleep, Belle is not enthusiastic about returning to her job and overhears the night nurse (Leslie Jones) reading a postcard from the Hart's two twin boys, Martin Hart (Eric Christmas) and Art Hart (Ted Stidder) that they will be returning home soon. Belle plots the death of old Mrs. Hart and the kidnapping of Old Pappy but things don't go quite according to plan.