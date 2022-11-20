Home Made 2. the footage.

Not Available

More sick and twisted gore and horror from cult Director, Jason Impey. One victim after another suffers at the hands of flesh-eating deranged individuals who have nothing on their mind but revenge, torture, rape and everything else the dark mind of man can imagine. Home Made 2 follows on from the first one, but this time the footage from the notorious Jack Hess has been discovered, and for the first time ever uncut you are about to see the infamous snuff films he created over the past few years to make the ultimate sicko movie!