The home movies of the Jarret family are true “orphan films” that were found at a flea market in Pittsburgh, where they were rescued by the Orgone Archive. The collection, much of which was severely water-damaged, spans the years 1958 to 1967 and includes family events and scenes from David Jarret’s career as a firefighter. The family lived on Grove Street in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. The center of Pittsburgh’s jazz scene during its heyday from the 1930s to the 1950s, the Hill has been called the “center for music and night life between New York and Chicago.”