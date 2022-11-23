Home of a Villain

Not Available

Lam Chun-Kit (Ray Lui), a lieutenant in the triad, should be plenty content following his victory against a rival gang and the favor it has won him with his bosses. Though all is not well, as he has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and with only a few months left to live, he decides to abandon life on the wild side and return to his family in Thailand to see his parents before he dies. Unfortunately, Kit receives a less than warm welcome from his brother Yan (Anthony Wong) who has...