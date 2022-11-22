Not Available

Frank Hurley (1885-1962) was firmly established by 1925 as Australia's most famous photographer. An artist interested less in expressing human experiences than the grandeur of nature and the romance of exotic lands, his work was known to Australians through books, newspaper features and documentary films. His journeys began in December, 1911 when he joined Mawson's expedition to Antarctica as official photographer; his stills of the Expedition were widely published around the world and this documentary "Home of the Blizzard" was released in 1913.