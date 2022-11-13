Not Available

On one deep-sea fishing ship, a seasoned captain; a chief engineer who is retiring soon; a experienced Filipino worker who speaks a bit of Taiwanese and English; an unskilled Indonesian comes working on the ship because the agency told him that he could earn money faster. Everyone on the ship has his own purpose and longing. In the ocean, their world is only made with the deck, and the cabin. Emotions can be magnified, collide and intertwine with each other in this cramped space, and no one can escape from it.