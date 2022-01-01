Not Available

Home Street Home, a new musical, will play an 11-performance run between February 20 – March 7, 2015 at Z Space, located in the Mission District in San Francisco, the producers announced today. Home Street Home features music by punk legend Fat Mike (NOFX), lyrics by Fat Mike, Jeff Marx (Tony Award® winner, Avenue Q) & Goddess Soma (AVN Award winning writer/director), and book by Goddess Soma & Fat Mike. Richard Israel (LA Drama Critics Circle Career Achievement Award winner) will direct.