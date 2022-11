Not Available

Tweety Bird is washing in a bird bath in a city park when Sylvester Cat interrupts him. Sylvester chases Tweety, and Tweety takes refuge near a feisty nanny and her toddler. Sylvester dresses as the toddler to try to grab Tweety but is stopped and spanked. Tweety flies to a building ledge, and Sylvester unsuccessfully uses chewing gum to try to reach him. Next, Sylvester angers a bulldog, who chases him away.