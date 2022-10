Not Available

HOME WITH ROBIN is a documentary short originally conceived as a web series, until the footage showed a rich tapestry of a woman in transition - marriage, mommy and mogul (early stages!) with the Robin Wilson home brand launched at Bed Bath & Beyond. An official selection of the Hoboken Intl Film Festival and an Honorable Mention Documentary Short at the Womens Intl Film Festival. The downloadable DVD includes trailer, video and directors notes. Director: Ali Muhammad