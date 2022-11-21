Not Available

Australia’s metal-core unit, Dream On Dreamer has had one of the most ridiculous touring schedules ever seen within the span of 10 months. Since the release of their debut album “Heartbound”, the band has amounted well over 100 shows worldwide – notching up two US tours, two European tours, and running through Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. They somehow found time to play an afternoon slot to massive crowds on Soundwave, and are currently taking the time to hit the less travelled regions of Australia for touring bands – from Tasmania to North Queensland and the Northern Territory – no place is off the map for this six-piece.