Not Available

Colors, corruption and turf wars control the violent city streets of L.A. where crime pays and gangs have the ultimate power. An innocent girl is accidentally killed in a drive-by shooting in the East Side Projects and the word is out, the city wants action and the clues point to the notorious "High Rollers" gang of the barrio. The cops are closing in, and the Gang is ready. Two brothers, one a gang leader, one a cop, must face off, but only one will survive!