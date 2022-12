Not Available

Award-winning Southern gospel performers Bill and Gloria Gaither welcome friends to a picnic in this installment of their ongoing Homecoming series. Friendly conversation, games and, of course, plenty of music are all part of the fun. Nineteen songs include "Farther Along," "I Heard It First on the Radio," "What a Day That Will Be" and "He Pilots My Ship." Guests include Michael English, TaRanda Greene, the Booth Brothers, Jim Hill and more.