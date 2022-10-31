Not Available

Equal pay as men. Designer clothes. And (eventually) respect. It's the story about the Greatest Generation that you haven't heard. Homefront Heroines: The WAVES of World War II introduces a group of quirky, independent and determined women who went where no women had gone before: into the Navy as WAVES, or Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. Through oral history interviews, the women tell of their homefront heroics, which were largely overshadowed by the more dramatic battles fought on the front lines. They volunteered, served as equals to men, and discovered that when they went home nothing could be the same again. The film reveals a hidden history about a generation who changed the course of American life.