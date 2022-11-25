Not Available

Singapore is a football nation. Every weekend, thousands of amateur players, from schoolboys to office executives to retirees, gather to play the Beautiful Game. Not for glory, not for fame; but for passion, football and friendship. This spirit is forged in the neighbourhoods; void decks, street soccer courts, open fields or any patch of grass. All across Singapore, footballers have a place they call their ‘Homeground’. For the first time, this football culture is captured on film. Homeground is a love letter to playing spaces we call home, and a tribute to all amateur footballers in Singapore