Homeland Story is an intimate portrait of Donydji (pronounced doy-n-ji), a small Aboriginal community in North East Arnhem Land, about 800 kms east of Darwin, in the far north of Australia. The film charts the Donydji community's transition from traditional life to the digital age, from the 1960s to the present day. One family is featured across three generations, from the traditional Elder Dhulutarama who still knew how to make stone tools, to his granddaughter Joanne Yindiri Guyula who teaches at the Donydji school. Homeland Story is a moving portrait of a resilient and determined community facing the challenges of maintaining their Donydji homeland and preserving their vibrant culture.