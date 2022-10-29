Homem Comum

Not Available

Over nearly 20 years, filmmaker Carlos Nader lived with the Paraná truck Nilson de Paula and his family. From the beginning, the project was to conduct a documentary whose intentions become viscerally, a process also captured by the camera. During this period, becomes the lives of Nilson, who gets sick, his wife, Jane, and his only daughter, Liciane, as well as the director, who happens to be part of this circle also affectively. Major issues such as the meaning of life, are incorporated into the very fabric of the film, which oppose excerpts from the classic "The Word" (Ordet), Carl Dreyer, highlighting aesthetic and existential connections.