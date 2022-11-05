Not Available

O’Leary’s second film is a disjointed collage of beautifully shot footage with the filmmaker’s primitive and experimental soundtrack (lots of harmonium in this one). There are cityscapes, signs and billboards, nudes and plenty of cameos by other French actors/filmmakers of the day. Those with a sharp eye will spot Pierre Clementi (also credited as a cinematographer), Juliet Berto, Michel Auder, Frederic Pardo and more. —Herb Shellenberger